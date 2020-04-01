|
Gaffney, S.C. - Virginia Florine Robbins Sprouse, 90, formerly of 973 Burnt Gin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Mooresboro, NC, she was the widow of the late Thomas Gilliam Sprouse and daughter of the late Elmer Donald Robbins and Mallie Loretta Honeycutt Robbins. She was a retired clerical worker and was a member of Goodes Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Donald Sprouse (Sue) of Orlando, FL and Scott Sprouse (Elaine) of Rutherfordton, NC; a brother-in-law, Robert Sprouse (Judy) of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Scott, Michael and Amanda; one great-grandchild, Jake.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 1, 2020