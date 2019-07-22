Blacksburg - Mrs. Virtie Evelene Leagon Blackwell, 94, formerly of 237 Doolittle Street, Cherokee Falls, SC, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of the late Frank Lamar Blackwell and the daughter of the late Ceafie McKinley Leagon and Leila Mae Bolton Leagon. She previously worked in textiles and was a member Cherokee Falls Baptist Church. She was the oldest member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church. She was a mother and grandmother figure to several generations of family and the community.

She is survived by one son, Joel Blackwell of Gaffney and one daughter, Dorcas Blackwell-Floyd of Shelby; three siblings, C.M. (Junior) Leagon, Luella Ricker, and Willie Ray (Pete) Leagon; four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Blackwell was preceded in death by her son, Michael Delano Blackwell, her daughter, Carol Joy Blackwell; five sisters, Virgie L. Hambright, Viola Leagon, Leona Goodson, Elizabeth (Lib) Isler and Libby Ann Leagon; and two brothers, Johnny Leagon and Charlie Leagon.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee Falls Baptist Church, 109 School Road, Blacksburg, SC with Rev. Tim Knotts officiating. Interment will be at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at gordonmortuary.com

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blackwell family.