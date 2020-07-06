1/1
Vivian Blackwell
Cowpens, SC - Vivian Louise Cowart Blackwell, 85, formerly of 114 Maple Tree Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Magnolia Manor.

Born in Greenville, she was the wife of the late Grover Lee Blackwell and the daughter of the late Robert Cowart and Myrtle Ridings Cowart. She was a homemaker, enjoyed fishing, camping and loved her family. Mrs. Blackwell was a member of Anointed Community Church in Inman.

Surviving are two sons, David Blackwell (Beverly) of Boiling Springs and Terry Blackwell (Janet) of Gaffney; six daughters, Frances Louise Henderson (Tony) of Cowpens, Janice Fowler of Chesnee, Doris Turner (Ronnie) of Cowpens, Linda Cooper (Randy) of Cooley Springs, Brenda Mc- Craw (Michael) of Chesnee and Cathy Brian of Texas; two brothers, Wayne Cowart (Toni) and Curtis Cowart (Bobbie) both of Greenville; two sisters, Rita Holcomb of Inman and Barbara Putnam (Joe) of Cowpens; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Blackwell was preceded in death by two grandsons, David Blackwell and Travis Blackwell; two brothers, Bobby Cowart and Henry Cowart; and five sisters, Valerie Robinson, Amer Riden, Llian Phillips, Rose Gosnell and Bet Gosnell.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ken Wyatt and Reverend Steve Foster officiating. Interment will be in Alverson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at the homes of Terry Blackwell, 3802 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney and Frances Louise Henderson, 114 Maple Tree Lane, Cowpens.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
