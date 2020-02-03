|
Gaffney, S.C. - Vivian "Maw" Willard Bratton, 97, of 2219 Old Georgia Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Howard Baxter Bratton and the daughter of the late James Love Willard and Lula Mae Phillips Willard. She loved flowers, enjoyed gardening and loved the color red. Mrs. Bratton was a member of Abingdon Creek Baptist Church and attended Pacolet Road Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Howard Lee Bratton and wife, Mary Ann, Joe Dean Bratton and wife, Judy and Gene Bratton and wife, Kim, all of Gaffney; a daughter, Judy Kay Blanton and husband, Virgil of Gaffney; a special grandson, Boot Burgess; six grandchildren, Richard Bratton, Frankie Bratton, David Bratton, Crystal Gaskin, Joshua Bratton and Lisa Gault and husband, Ridge; six great-grandchildren; a special friend, Robin Marie of Gaffney; a special niece, Erlene Allen of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bratton was preceded in death by five brothers, Horace (Junior) Willard, Edward Willard, David Willard, Larry Willard and Dean Willard; and three sisters, Nadine Spencer, Ruby Allen and Lib Self.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Pacolet Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Reverend Jimmy Powell, Reverend Eddie Hardin and Brother Mickey Mullinax officiating. Interment will be in Abingdon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rose Hill Baptist Church, 505 Bonner Lake Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at: www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC