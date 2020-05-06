|
Gaffney, S.C. - Vivian Lemmons Ramsey, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord May 5, 2020. She was born in Cherokee County on September 20, 1927 to the late Gothard and Macie Lemmons.
She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. She was an avid golfer who proudly played on the ladies golf team for many years and served as a seamstress to Cherokee and surrounding counties for over 40 years.
She is survived by her daughter Jackie Ramsey Cantrell (Benny) of Gaffney, brother Perry Lemmons (Betty) of Atlanta, brother Osborne of Gaffney, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Hilton Ramsey of Gaffney, three brothers Freeman Lemmons, Jodean Lemmons and Dever Lemmons all of Gaffney and a sister Juliette Keller of Gaffney.
Private Graveside Services will be held by the family.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Cherokee County, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 6, 2020