Chesnee, S.C. - Vivian Cash Smith Wood, 87, of 920 Henderson Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born February 9, 1933, she was the daughter of R. L. Cash and Lester Burnett Cash. She was first married to the late Dennis P. Smith and was the widow of Drury Wood. She was born in Chesnee, graduated from Chesnee High School, and lived her entire life in the Arrowwood community where she was a life-long member of Arrowwood Baptist Church. She retired from Dritz/Scovill Manufacturing where she worked in the customer service department. In later years, she also worked at Stouffer/Nestle in Gaffney. She was lovingly referred to as "Dedaw" by her family and friends. Quiet in nature and gentle in spirit, she was a loving, dedicated wife and mother and the very best ever "Dedaw" to her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Brent Smith of Belmont, NC and his daughter Brooke (Michael) Rozmus; a daughter, Jenny and son-in-law Bill Dean Parris, and their daughters, Dena (Jonathan) Slemenda, and Jenna (Andy) Bishop; three great-grandchildren, Sage, Stella and AJ, who brought a twinkle to her eye and a smile to her face. Also surviving is a cherished sister, Nancy Collins of Greenville. She was preceded in death by sisters Wilma Jean Hall and Linda Cash, and brothers-in-law, Bates Collins and James Hall. The family would like to especially thank Carolyn Jolley for all she did for Vivian over the past several years.
The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Arrowwood Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30 at the church with Rev. Eddie Cooper and Dr. Chris Gray officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence, 920 Henderson Road, Chesnee, SC.
