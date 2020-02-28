|
Vivian Harriet Goodwin Woodruff, age 68, of 406 Carlisle Street Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned from this life on Thursday February 21, 2020 at her residence. Vivian Harriet Woodruff was born in Gaffney, SC on July 14,1951 to Johnsie Harris Goodwin and James C. Goodwin Sr.
Early in life, Vivian joined Dunton United Methodist Church and was a former director of the youth choir. Vivian attended Granard High School and was a 1969 graduate of Gaffney High School. She was further educated by Clinton Jr. College and Band Beauty College, where she received her cosmetology License.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James C. Goodwin Jr.
Vivian leaves to cherish her memory: husband of 50 years, Franklin Woodruff Sr.; son Franklin Primes Woodruff Jr. (Ashia) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter Johnsie Woodruff (Elliot) of Greenbelt, MD; three grandchildren, Melody Woodruff, Justin Woodruff, and Elin Woodruff; one sister-in-law, Teressa Faye Rice; three nieces, Jacqueline Foster, Leatrice Agnew and Jamie Williams, five nephews, Anthony Davis, Kenneth Davis, Keith Rice, Terance Rice, and Earl Agnew; four special friends, Joaeannie Davidson, Ollie Norris, Cynthia Williams, and Doris Ann Logan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dunton United Methodist Church.
The body will lie-in-state at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery.
