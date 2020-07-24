1/1
Wade Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wade Edward Hamilton, Sr., 76, of 116 Bates Road, passed away Friday, July 17, in Spartanburg Medical Center Mary Black Campus.

He was a widower of Sharon Hamilton. Wade was born in Gaffney, SC and was the son of the late Nancy L. Hamilton.

Mr. Hamilton was a retiree for the Board of Public Works, a member of Kingdom Hall, a graduate of Granard High School, and he loved spending his time with family and friends, horseback riding, fishing, and bowling.

In addition to his loving wife and parents he was preceded in death by four siblings, Olin and Robert Hamilton, Margret Tate and Pauline Jefferies.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: a daughter, Charlene Prysock of Gaffney; two sons, Wade E. Hamilton, Jr. of Texas and Timothy Hamilton of Gaffney; a brother, Lindbergh Hamilton, Sr. (Ella Mae); three sisters, Artis Means (Ralph) of Union, Faye Littlejohn (Freddie) of Gaffney, Betty Wilkins of Denver, CO; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 2 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Elder Ralph Means.

Live Stream by way of Zoom!

Username - 6169470766; Password - regional

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved