Wade Hamilton

Wade Edward Hamilton, Sr., 76, of 116 Bates Road, passed away Friday, July 17, in Spartanburg Medical Center Mary Black Campus.

He was a widower of Sharon Hamilton. Wade was born in Gaffney, SC and was the son of the late Nancy L. Hamilton.

Mr. Hamilton was a retiree for the Board of Public Works, a member of Kingdom Hall, a graduate of Granard High School, and he loved spending his time with family and friends, horseback riding, fishing, and bowling.

In addition to his loving wife and parents he was preceded in death by four siblings, Olin and Robert Hamilton, Margret Tate and Pauline Jefferies.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: a daughter, Charlene Prysock of Gaffney; two sons, Wade E. Hamilton, Jr. of Texas and Timothy Hamilton of Gaffney; a brother, Lindbergh Hamilton, Sr. (Ella Mae); three sisters, Artis Means (Ralph) of Union, Faye Littlejohn (Freddie) of Gaffney, Betty Wilkins of Denver, CO; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 2 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Elder Ralph Means.

