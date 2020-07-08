Walt Towery

Chesnee, S.C. - Walter Faye Towery, 80, of 200 East Court Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Rutherfordton, NC, he was the husband of Barbara Yelton Towery for 40 years and son of the late Miller Towery and Sara Lou Bonner Towery. He retired from John H. Montgomery, was a S.C. National Guards member, a Shriner and Mason. He loved his family, was an avid S.C. Gamecocks fan and NASCAR fan, especially Richard Petty. He was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Dennis Towery (Carol) or Orlando, FL and Randy Towery of Oak Island, NC; two sisters, Aileen Melton and Lunette Parris, both of Forest City, NC; a sister-in-law, Kay Towery of Forest City, NC; two grandchildren, Brooke Towery and Hannah Black; a step-grandchild, Avery Strange; two great-grandchildren, Rome Towery and London Towery; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Lisa Strange; a grandchild, Tyler Towery; two brothers, Miles Towery and Ray Towery; two sisters, Louise McCraw and Sadie Matheny; and a brother-inlaw, Ronnie Parris.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bryan Yelton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Pleasant Baptist Church, "Playground Fund", 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

