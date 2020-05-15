|
Charlotte - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coach, mentor, and friend. Gene lost his long battle with dementia and short battle with COVID on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the NC State Veteran's Home in Salisbury. It is with great peace, comfort and love that we lift him into his heavenly home with our Lord and Savior.
Gene was born on May 14, 1934, in Gaffney, South Carolina, where he was raised. He played football for Gaffney High School where he later graduated. He then attended Appalachian State University, where he also played his much loved game of football, #22. His time at Appalachian was interrupted with a two year draft into the U.S. Army, after which he returned to get his BS in Mathematics and his teacher's certificate.
In 1959, while teaching in Valdese, NC, he met and married his bride of 60 years, Mary Katherine Bull. They later moved to Charlotte, NC where they raised their family and Gene continued to teach Mathematics and coach football; he was also Director of Athletics at Quail Hollow Middle School. In 1968, Gene turned his passion for sports into selling sporting goods equipment and apparel until his retirement in 2012.
In his spare time, Gene could be found for over 30 years coaching at South Park Athletic Association. Besides his amazing love for football, he enjoyed taking great pride in his yard work, earning him "yard of the month" on several occasions. He also loved hunting, fishing and playing with his dog "Lady", of which he had four. He had a great love of our Lord, attending Calvary Church for many years.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Mary Catherine; his son, Christopher Ryan and wife, Mitzi; grandsons: William Eric, Michael Ryan and Walker Greyson; his sister, Kathryn Browning, husband Buddy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by an infant son, William Eric and an adult son, Mark Edward, as well as his parents, Lloyd B. and Marie Whelchel.
We would like to express our appreciation and admiration to the staff at the NC State Veteran's Home in Salisbury and the staff at The Parc on Sharon Amity for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Park Athletic Association or the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org.
We hope to announce a "Celebration of Life" memorial when conditions allow.
