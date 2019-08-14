|
Gaffney - Walter Jimmy Holden Jr., 49, of 201 Holmes St., passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Ft. Bragg, he was the husband of Gloria Holden and the son of the late Walter Jimmy Holden Sr. and Betty Jean Shipman Beam.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Holden is survived by two sons, Justin Scott Holden and Joshua Gage Holden; a brother, Michael Lee Holden; a sister, Betty Dawn Keller; five grandchildren, Carter Jay Holden, Ava Jade Holden, Jaedon Gage Holden, Aiden Jace Holden, and Kaiden Joshua Holden; his step-father, Ricky David Beam; and two nieces and three nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel.
The family will be at their respective homes.
