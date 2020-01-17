|
Gaffney, S.C. - Walter Leroy Pearson, 89, of 3414 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Margie Ruth Blanton Pearson and son of the late James William Pearson and Polly Eva Spencer Pearson. He retired from Cherokee County Sanitation, was a U. S. Army Korean War veteran and was a charter member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church. He loved his Lord, his family, fishing, farming and cutting grass. He was a practical joker and loved to find humor in all things.
Surviving are three sons, Ricky Dean Pearson, Sr. and wife Kay, Jimmy Pearson and wife Leslie and Billy Ray Pearson and wife Susie, all of Gaffney; a daughter, Margie Elaine Webb of the home and fiancé, Kenny Banks of Lowell, NC; two sisters, Betty Messer and Millie Jolley and husband, Pete, both of Gaffney; grandchildren, Shelly Sherill and husband, Todd, Walter Bright, Ricky Pearson, Jr. and wife, Jeannie, Michael Pearson and wife, Alyson, Billy Anthony and wife, Michelle, Brooke Pearson, Meagan Pearson, Tasha Pearson, Billy Pearson, Jr. and wife, Alicia, and Mary Martin and husband, Frankie; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 greatgreat grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers from Interim Hospice, Kellie and Alaina.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joel Gardner and Rev. Jim Parker officiating. Interment, with military rites, will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Berry Memorial Baptist Church, 2760 Union Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.