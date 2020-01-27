|
Gaffney, S.C. - Walter Kenneth "Bud" Turney, 89, of 312 Misty Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Betty Jones Turney and son of the late George O. Turney and Stella Bookout Turney. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Gaffney Lumber after 65 years of service, and was a member of Abingdon Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family, woodworking, fishing and building boats. He was an avid Carolina Gamecocks and Gaffney Indians fan.
Surviving are two sons, Ricky Turney and wife, Sandy, and Kenny Turney and wife, Barbara, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Sharon "Sissy" Poole and husband, Brett of Gaffney; a brother, Clyde Turney of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Kristen Turney (Matt Duckett) and Kalee Martin and husband, "Bit"; a great-grandson, Jake Duckett; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Turney and a sister.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Jones and Rev. Mike Wood officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Abingdon Creek 187 Abingdon Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence, 312 Misty Lane, Gaffney.
