Wanda Davidson, age 52, of Cone Homes apt.12, Statesboro, Georgia transitioned Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late JL Mossie Jefferies and Carrie Lee Dawkins. Step father, Stuard Dawkins and step mother Martha Jean Jefferies.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Sentell Davidson.

She leaves to cherish fond memories: two daughters, Ramona Davidson and Brittany Wilson.

Eight sisters, Lori Jefferies, Minister Michelle Robbs, Sheila Holmes (Olee), Carolyn Jefferies, Delphine Wood, Barbara Wood, Bridgette Dawkins and Demetria.

Two brothers, Reginald Dawkins and Lamar Wood.

One aunt, Kelly B. Shippy (Tim)

Three Uncles, Dwight Butler (Olivia), Benjamine Butler (Janice), Victor Butler (Lavern).

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.

Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Ramona Davidson, 266 Goldmine Springs Road, Apt 79 Gaffney, SC on Tuesday and Wednesday.