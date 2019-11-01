|
Blacksburg - Wanda J. Townsend, age 78, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Peachtree Centre in Gaffney, SC. She was a homemaker and part-time child care provider. She cared for a large number of children of Blacksburg and loved them all. She attended Broad River Baptist Church of Blacksburg.
Mrs. Townsend in survived by her children and their spouses, Carolyn and Wayne Batchler, Jimmy and Wanda Townsend, Cleetie and Scott Upchurch, and Paulette and Butch Peeler. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Josh Upchurch, Haley Peeler, Avery Townsend, Mitchell Peeler, Berkley Richards, and Levi Upchurch and her God-child, Liam Dennis.
She was predeceased by her parents, Shonnie and Cleetie Teston, her sister Helen Tucker, her brothers Howard and Charles Teston, and a grandson, Tyler Townsend.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Graveside services will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. at Clingman Memorial Gardens, 1219 East Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC with Dr. Dennis Willoughby and Mr. Donnie Smith officiating. Wayne Batchler, Butch Peeler, Mitchell Peeler, Avery Townsend, Berkley Richards, and Scott Upchurch will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express thanks to Peachtree Centre.
The family will be at the residence of her daughter at 248 Leagan Drive, Blacksburg, SC.
