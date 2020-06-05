Emmett Warren Shiver, age 84, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service Chapel, 620 Albemarle Rd., Troy, officiated by Rev. Quinton Mills. His service will be live streamed on our Facebook page. Burial will be private.

Born October 19, 1935 in Cleveland County, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Emmett Brown and Lora Barnett Shiver. Mr. Shiver was Owner/Operator of Cisco Fasteners, Castings and Industrial Sales, and Quality Wholesale. He was Vice President of Sales at Foundry Service in Biscoe. He was a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple, and a member of Biscoe Masonic Lodge #437. He also was a Biscoe town commissioner and chairman of the Pee Dee Council of Government. Mr. Shiver loved to fish and was able to go fishing two weeks ago. He loved to tell stories, was an entrepreneur, and kept everyone laughing. He had three books published and had written hymn stories for three different newspapers.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rebecca Garner Shiver of the home; daughters, Kayren Brantley (Joe) of Troy, Jane Thompson (Ronnie) of Vicenza, Italy, and Nancy Paxton (Roger) of Norman; son, Ted Shiver, of Dallas, NC; sisters, Jeanette McManus (Jim) and Maxine Givens, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren, Geoffrey Shiver (Stephanie), Blaise Shiver, Kathy Lee, Kirstie Conner (Casey), and William Brantley; and two great-grandchildren: Luke Shiver and Lucy Conner; and Little Bit and Bella, his special pups. He is preceded in death by a half-sister, Margie Brace.

Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886, and designate to SHC – Greenville, SC, or Montgomery County Humane Society, 442 Landfill Road, Mt. Gilead, NC 27306.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the Shiver family.