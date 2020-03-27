|
Wash Gene Wilkins, 71, of 302 Debra Drive, Gaffney, SC, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Cherokee County to the late Edgar and Gussie Foster Wilkins.
Wash Gene was a graduate of Granard High School and enlisted in the Army in 1967. He was Wed to Sybil A. Wilkins and born to this union 4 children. He was a retired employee of the Gaffney Fire Department and Nestle's Frozen Food.
He was a former member of Mitchell Chapel F.B.H. Church. He later joined Limestone Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and on the Male Choir.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Al Franklin; three sisters, Luvenia Foster, Annie Pearl Forest, and Rosa Lee Manning; a foster daughter Bertie Gill; a grandchild, Kayland Huskey.
He leaves to cherish loving memories: three sons, Altonnia Wilkins of Charlotte, NC., DeAngelo Wilkins (Roshaunda) and Wash Wilkins Jr. (Geneva) both of Gaffney, SC.; a daughter, Kimberly Wilkins of Gaffney, SC., also reared in the home Marie Foster Camp, Trent Dawkins, and Kip Dawkins, all of Gaffney, SC., Anita Norris of Walterboro, SC.; a special daughter Sabrina Huskey; four godchildren, Keith and BJ McDonald, Manasha and Ninda Mcdonald all of Gaffney, SC.; a brother, Dock Copeland (Doris) of Columbia, SC.; a sister, Ann Rainey of Gaffney, SC.; two sister-inlaws, Kathy McDonald and Josie Wilkins both of Gaffney, SC.; ten grandchildren, Washon, Destiny, Gytavia, Faith, Marianna, Gracen, and Joylon Wilkins, Lenté. Shataya, and Elijah Foster; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Michael A. Golden officiating and Rev. Dennis Rector presiding.
