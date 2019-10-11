|
Gaffney, S.C. - Michael Wayne Davis, 64, of 108 Trenton Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney and raised in Blacksburg, he was the son of Jack Davis of Blacksburg and the late Theresa Parker Davis. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and Spartanburg Technical College, retired from Milliken, and was a member of Mt. Whitaker Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his father are a daughter, Michelle Davis Crocker and husband, Todd of Inman, SC; a son, Michael Wayne Davis, II of Gaffney; two sisters, Shirley D. Jaynes of Shelby, NC and Janice Davis of Blacksburg; three grandchildren, Landon Davis Crocker, Kayla Grace Crocker and Ragan Louise Davis.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Moore and Rev. Michael Owen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Peachtree Centre, 1434 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Mt. Whitaker Baptist Church, 315 N. Mountain Street Extension, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at their respective homes.
