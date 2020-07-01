Gaffney, S.C. - Wayne Gilbert Ruppe, 77, of 402 Railroad Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Cliffside, NC, he was the husband of Wilma Ruppe of the home and son of the late Bennie Ruppe and Ada Cash Ruppe. He retired from Michelin, was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Christian Heights Baptist Church. He was a Mason and Shriner, loved his family, carpentry and remodeling.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Garry Ruppe (Cricket) of Gaffney; a daughter, Tammy Coyle (Mike) of Spartanburg; a brother, Dale Ruppe (Lydia) of Gaffney; a sister, Rachel Wyatt of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Amber Ricks (Steven), Daniel Ruppe, Angel Ruppe, Damian Ruppe, Cinamon Coyle, Amber Brown (Matthew) and Maranda Coyle; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Ruppe and Alan Ruppe.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services, with masonic rites, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Danny Phillips officiating. Interment, with military rites, will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Christian Heights Baptist Church, 605 6th Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at the residence.

