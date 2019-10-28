|
Gaffney, SC – John Wayne Godfrey, 75, of 125 Humphries, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Carrie Creekmore Godfrey and the son of the late Jervey Godfrey and Bessie Ruppe Godfrey. He was retired from Overnite, after 43 years of service and enjoyed gardening. Mr. Godfrey attended Berry Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving is a son, Jerry Lynn Godfrey and wife, Cherie of Gaffney; two daughters, Mindy Godfrey Needs of Chesnee and Mary Mason of the home; a twin sister, Elaine "Tootie" Lewis of Shelby; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his companion, Hilda Littlejohn of Gaffney. Mr. Godfrey was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Delano Godfrey; and two sisters, Jane Sherilene Godfrey and Belvie G. Sparks. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dorothy Sparks, Krystal Bolton and Kindred Hospice, especially Kayla and Felicia of Kindred Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel of Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Entombment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kindred Hospice, 905 East Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019