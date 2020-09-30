1/
Wayne Gordon
Spartanburg, S.C. - Charles Wayne Gordon, 78, of 4751 S. Pine Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born in High Shoals, NC, he was the son of the late Charles Gordon and Alberta Peeler Gordon. He retired from the S. C. Highway Department, was a U. S. Navy veteran, a Mason with the Glendale Lodge and a member of Abingdon Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Richard "Ricky" Gordon (Tracy) of Spartanburg and Monty Gordon (Rhonda) of Gaffney; a sister, Norma Gordon of Pacolet; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Gordon.

Memorial services will be held at 2p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
