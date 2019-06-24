GAFFNEY - Boyce Wayne Ogle, 57, of 329 Mintz Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Cowpens, he was the husband of Janice Gwinn Ogle and the son of Boyce Edward Ogle and Flossie Mae Wyatt Ogle. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, enjoyed fishing and hunting, was an avid Gamecock fan, had a great love for his family and enjoyed helping others by showing the love of Christ. Mr. Ogle was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and parents, also surviving are a son, Kyle Ogle and fiance', Charity Wray of Gaffney; a daughter, Jessica Smith and husband, Chad of Gaffney; a brother, Joey Ogle and wife, Martha of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Haley Smith, Emily Ogle and Kylie Ogle; a grandchild on the way, Case Ogle; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Love Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Interment will be in Love Springs Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be: Justin Ogle, James Ogle, Dennis Steadman, Cliff Spencer, Brian Scruggs, BJ Harrison, Jimmy (Chicken Leg) Toney and Bobby Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Love Springs Baptist Church, "Parking Lot Fund", 107 Springs Hill Road, Cowpens, SC, 29330.

The family will be at the home of his parents, Boyce and Flossie Ogle, 529 Green River Road.

