Gaffney, S.C. - Wendell Eugene Wyatt, 63, of 1369 Old Post Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Louisiana, he was the son of the late William Houston Wyatt and Irene Erwin Wyatt. He was a retired electrician, loved hunting and fishing, was a former track star in high school and a member of NewSpring Church in Spartanburg.
Surviving are a brother, Michael Wyatt of Columbia; a nephew, Houston Wyatt; two nieces, Ashley Wyatt and Hannah Wyatt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Dean Wyatt.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: NewSpring Church, 399 Peachwood Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020