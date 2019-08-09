Home

Wesley Smith

Wesley Smith Obituary

Blacksburg - Wesley Eugene Smith, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Smith; a son, Wesley Scott Smith, of Gaffney; his mother, Elizabeth Jean Smith Harris, of Blacksburg; a sister, Tona Lynn Carlton, of Blacksburg; a brother, Dale Keith Smith and wife, Peggy, of Smyrna; three uncles, Jerry White, Steve Turner (Karen), and David Mitchell; two nieces, Christy Carlton Martin and husband, Wesley Martin, and Samantha Carlton; a nephew Cabot Carlton; a greatnephew, John Wesley Martin; and a great-niece, Jerlyn and Macey Smith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W Smith; his step-father, Julian Harris; an aunt, Delores White; and a niece. Danielle Smith.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the home of his mother, Elizabeth Jean Harris, 285 Love's Farm Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Smith family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019
