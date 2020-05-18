Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Wilbert Watts

Wilbert A. Watts, 86, of 335 Martin Hills Road, Blacksburg, passed away Tuesday, May 12, in Richard M. Campbell Veteran's Nursing Home, Anderson, SC.

Husband of Tecora Norris Watts, he was born in Gaffney and was a son of the late Jonas Watts and Vandora Harris Watts.

He was a 1951 graduate of Granard High School and a 1958 graduate of Denmark Area Trade School.

A U.S. Army veteran, Wilbert served honorably in the Korean War. He was a long time member of Concord Baptist Church where he previously served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher, a member of the Brotherhood and All Male Choir.

Wilbert was self-employed as a master fence constructor and installer. He was a former member of the Gaffney Bowling League.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Watts, and a sister, Nadine Smith.

Along with his devoted wife, Tecora, he leaves to cherish loving memories: three sons, Stanley Michael Watts (Peggy) of Blacksburg, Gary Watts and Jonathan Watts of the home; two daughters, Kathy Jones (Warren) of Atlanta, GA and Elaine Smith; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service was held on Friday, May 15, 11 a.m., in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating, followed by interment and military honors.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020
