Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
White Plains Baptist Church

Willard Scruggs

Willard Scruggs Obituary

Cowpens, S.C. - Willard Boyd Scruggs, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Tomea "Toni" Cromer Scruggs and son of the late Sullivan Scruggs and Fannie Earls Scruggs. He retired from Crown Cork & Seal after 32 years of service, loved his family and was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ by ministering to his family and his friends. He was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Janice Scruggs and Paula Scruggs, both of Cowpens; a grandson, Anthony William Scruggs; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Henry Scruggs, Charles Scruggs, Junior Scruggs and Glen Scruggs, sisters, Daisy Rhinehart, Vera Scruggs, Dollie Scruggs, Eunice Jones, Virginia Jones, Maggie Addis and Amelia Newton.

The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at White Plains Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Jackson and Dr. Bob Finley officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 2, 2020
