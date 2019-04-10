Gaffney, S.C. - Willene Cash Guest, 87, formerly of Oglesby Valley Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Floyd Arthur Guest and daughter of the late Jefferson Davis Cash and Lula Hamrick Cash. She retired from the Cherokee County School District and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Surviving are a brother, Kenneth Cash of Gaffney; a sister, Marcy McDade of Greer; a brother-in-law, Jack Guest and wife, Ruth of Cowpens; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Cecil Cash, Jamous Cash, Clyde Cash and Jeff Cash and four sisters, Edith Byars, Victoria Lipscomb, Geneva Martin and Thelma Kirby.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Duvall and Dr. Tom Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church, 216 Macedonia Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

