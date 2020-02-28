|
Gaffney, S.C. - 1SG (Retired) William Bernard Cash, 72, of 895 Cherokee National Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Linda Kaye Robison Cash and son of the late Martin Bernard Cash and Elsie Adair Cash. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Spartanburg Technical College, retired from the U.S. Army after forty years of service and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, loved his furbaby "Cocoa", camping, woodworking and gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Jason William Cash (Jim) of Charlotte, NC; a daughter Susan Christine Cash of Gaffney; three sisters, Judy Cash Bagwell (Jimmy), Sandra Cash Rhinehart (Edwin) and Marie Cash Linder (Dr. Lee), all of Gaffney; two grandchildren, William Tyler Cash (Chelsea) and Erin Brenna Allison; two great-grandchildren, Ava Victoria Cash and Marley Kristine Carpenter.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Duvall and Reverend Mike Frazier officiating. Interment, will military honors, will be in the Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence, 895 Cherokee National Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.