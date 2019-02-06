Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

William Gilbert (Bill) Kincaid


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gaffney, S.C. – William (Bill) Gilbert Kincaid, 76, of 201 York Drive, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Born in Cannelton, Indiana, he was the son of the late Gilbert Howard Kincaid and Cecil Marie Glenn Kincaid. He retired from construction, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and of the Methodist faith. He loved motorcycles and sports, especially basketball where he was considered a star player in high school.

Surviving are a son, Shawn Kincaid of Campobello; two daughters, Culleen Kessock of Gaffney and Kristina Kincaid of Tampa, FL; a brother, Danny Kincaid and wife, Marvina of Indiana; a sister, Jane Lee Davis and husband, Mike of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Christopher Kincaid, Amber Martin and husband, Stephen, Conner Kelley and Jax Kincaid; three great-grandchildren, Tru Stephen, Jeremiah Wyatt and Brock Kincaid. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, EllaBrook Kincaid Zogopoulos and a grandson, Justin Kincaid.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at the residence, 201 York Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now