Gaffney, S.C. – William (Bill) Gilbert Kincaid, 76, of 201 York Drive, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Born in Cannelton, Indiana, he was the son of the late Gilbert Howard Kincaid and Cecil Marie Glenn Kincaid. He retired from construction, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and of the Methodist faith. He loved motorcycles and sports, especially basketball where he was considered a star player in high school.

Surviving are a son, Shawn Kincaid of Campobello; two daughters, Culleen Kessock of Gaffney and Kristina Kincaid of Tampa, FL; a brother, Danny Kincaid and wife, Marvina of Indiana; a sister, Jane Lee Davis and husband, Mike of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Christopher Kincaid, Amber Martin and husband, Stephen, Conner Kelley and Jax Kincaid; three great-grandchildren, Tru Stephen, Jeremiah Wyatt and Brock Kincaid. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, EllaBrook Kincaid Zogopoulos and a grandson, Justin Kincaid.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at the residence, 201 York Drive, Gaffney.

