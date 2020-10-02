William "Bill" Palmer Gilmore, Jr., of Pinopolis, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Roper /Saint Francis Hospital, Summerville, SC.

He was the husband of Martha Burch Gilmore and son of the late William and Mary Singleton Gilmore.

William retired as Executive Director of Berkeley County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Services. At present, he was manager of Pasley's Mortuary in Charleston.

He was predeceased by his parents, two siblings, Mildred Gilmore Brevard, and Maurice Gilmore. He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife, Martha; children, Billy Davidson, Tyrone Gilmore, Usha Gilmore, William Gilmore, III; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Gilmore; brother, H. Singleton Gilmore; sister-in-law, Modestine "Tina" Gilmore, brother-in-law, Dr. Henry W. Brevard.

A Graveside Service will be Monday, 1:00 p.m., in Gaffney Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter, Pastor Caroline Allen Jones, Rev. Cathy Neal, Rev. Lizzie Bridges, , Rev. Courtney Cohen, Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett, and Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges.

The Gilmore Mortuary

www.gilmoresmortuary.com