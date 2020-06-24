Gaffney, S.C. - William "Billy" Trivette Hatcher, Jr., 76, of 131 Lakewinds Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was first married to the late Betsy (Bet) Hatcher, was the husband of Sally Turner Hatcher of the home and son of the late William "Billy" Trivette Hatcher, Sr. and Helen Caldwell Hatcher. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Limestone College and the former co-owner and operator of Shuford-Hatcher Funeral Home and Frederick Memorial Gardens. He was a former board member of Palmetto Bank, a member of the Gaffney Elks Lodge, and a member of First Baptist Church of Gaffney where he was a member of the Lyman Hamrick Sunday School Class. Billy loved his family, never met a stranger, and was a friend to all.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Michael McElveen (Dena) of Summerville; daughters, Trivette Hatcher Curtis (Neville) of Charleston, Edith Ann Grant (Chris) of Clinton and Haley Kidd (Paul) of Gaffney; a brother, Tom Hatcher (Faye) of Gaffney; nephews, Brian Hatcher (Ashley) and John Ben Hatcher (Andrea), both of Gaffney; three aunts, Gloria White (Jim), Dorcas Fuller (Oscar), both of Gaffney, and Annette Roper of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, Addison McElveen, Lauren Holliday (Michael), Hayden Hampton (Preston), Chip Grant (Lauren) and Jaimie Hill; eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Mr. Tommy Martin officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

