GAFFNEY - William (Will) Kise, III, 34, of 122 Tumbleweed Drive, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Hackettstown, N.J., he was the husband of Rachel Elizabeth Harvey Kise and son of William Howard Kise, Jr. and Robin Millheim Kise of Union. He was employed by Gestamp and a member of Spirit and Truth Fellowship.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are a son, Timothy Coyle of the home; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Coyle of the home; three sisters, Heather Kise of Union, Janlynn Kise of Greenville and Catelyn Kise (Clayton Smith) of Blairstown, N.J.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Calvin Hall officiating.

The family will be at the residence, 122 Tumbleweed Drive, Gaffney.

