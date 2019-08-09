|
|
|
Gaffney - William Barry "Bear" Lemmons, 60, of 1487 Hickory Grove Road, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at home. Born in Cleveland County, NC, he was the husband of the late Alice "Jeanette" Lemmons, and the son of the late Rudolph and Pauline Lemmons. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 1 - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney 211 E. Frederick St. Gaffney, SC 29340. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019