Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533

William Lemmons

Send Flowers
William Lemmons Obituary

Gaffney - William Barry "Bear" Lemmons, 60, of 1487 Hickory Grove Road, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at home. Born in Cleveland County, NC, he was the husband of the late Alice "Jeanette" Lemmons, and the son of the late Rudolph and Pauline Lemmons. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 1 - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney 211 E. Frederick St. Gaffney, SC 29340. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.