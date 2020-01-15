|
Blacksburg - William Abercrombie "Bill" Love, 76, of 137 Kings Creek Dr, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home.
A lifelong resident of Kings Creek, he was the husband of 52 years to Elaine G. Love and the son of the late Wesley A. and Mell A. Love. Bill was a 1961 graduate of Blacksburg High School, a 1963 graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy, and a 1965 graduate of NC State University. He was the 3rd generation of his family to own the AW Love General Store in Kings Creek, and, later, Bill was the rural mail carrier for the Kings Creek route.
Bill loved many things. He loved farming and his family. His family raised beef cattle and he loved for his grandchildren to ride the tractor with him and help him out around the farm and he loved his church. Bill was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Hickory Grove, where he was a member of the John Wesley Bible Study Class and served in several church offices over the years. Bill was a member of Tri-Cities Jaycees in Hickory Grove and Chevys Under Glass Corvette Club in Shelby, NC. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, and road trips in their Corvette. He loved his alma mater. Mr. Love rooted for NC State and Clemson in basketball and football. Finally, he loved his country. Bill served in the SC Army National Guard as a tank commander from 1965- 1971.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Love is survived by a son, Robert W. Love, of Kings Creek; a daughter, Ann Love Proctor and husband, Lee, of Kings Creek; five grandchildren, Beth, Will, Olivia, Sam, and Andrew Proctor; and his faithful cat, Puddie
Mr. Love was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jean Love Hambright, and a brother, Alexander Wesley Love.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 2160 Smithford Rd. Hickory Grove, SC 29717. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Beth Drennen officiating. Interment will follow in the Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery. Don Rhodes, Chris Faulkner, Danny Turner, Bobby Westmoreland, Randy Beam, and Hugh Caldwell will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery
Fund, 4810 Canaan Church Rd, Smyrna, SC 29743, or to the Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2160 Smithford Rd, Hickory Grove, SC 29717.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Love family.