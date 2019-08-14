|
Greer, S.C. - William Lee (Sam) Parris passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. He was born in Gaffney, SC to the late William A. Parris and Frances Mauldeen Wyatt Parris. Sam was a graduate of Limestone College, a Mason, Shriner, and an avid sports fan.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Jane; son, Todd Parris (Patty) of Kannapolis, NC; two sisters, Vickie Whited and Karen Moore of Gaffney, SC; brother, Billy Parris (Kim) of Gaffney, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to at and to at
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019