Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
William Parris

William Parris Obituary

Greer, S.C. - William Lee (Sam) Parris passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. He was born in Gaffney, SC to the late William A. Parris and Frances Mauldeen Wyatt Parris. Sam was a graduate of Limestone College, a Mason, Shriner, and an avid sports fan.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Jane; son, Todd Parris (Patty) of Kannapolis, NC; two sisters, Vickie Whited and Karen Moore of Gaffney, SC; brother, Billy Parris (Kim) of Gaffney, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to at and to at

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
