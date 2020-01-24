|
Gaffney, S.C. - William Albert (Pete) Stroupe, 80, of 843 10th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Lorene Vickers Stroupe and son of the late Gary Albert Stroupe and Inez Kennedy Stroupe. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a retired fireman with the City of Gaffney, a retired self-employed painter and a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving is a daughter-in-law, Jo-Lynn Stroupe of Gaffney; a grandchild, Jasper Stroupe; brothers, Ted Stroupe, Walter Stroupe, Abraham Stroupe, Terry Stroupe and Gary Stroupe; sisters, Molly Greene, Nita Bridges, Frances Allison and Diane Ramsey. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, Danny Stroupe, a brother, Jesse Stroupe and a sister, Etheline Buck.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Eddie Hardin officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rose Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1197, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the home of Jo-Lynn Stroupe, 849 10th Street, Gaffney.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020