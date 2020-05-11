Home

Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
Interment
Following Services
Frederick Memorial Gardens

William Wilborn

William Wilborn Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. -William Clyde "Butch" Wilborn, 73, of 154 Powell Road, passed away on Thursday, May 7th, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Mary Wilborn and the son of the late Woodrow and Vernie Wilborn. He retired as a Security Guard Captain.

Mr. Wilborn was survived by one daughter, Crystal W Cobb; one son, William "Buddy" Wilborn; four grandchildren, James Spurlin II, Justin, Andrew, and Gaige Wilborn; two great-granddaughters, Cassidy and Cadence Spurlin.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 11th, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Rev. Sydney Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Doug Wilborn, Charles Wyatt, Jason Asselin, Andrew Harvel, Shannon Odom, and Terry Flint will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wilborn family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 11, 2020
