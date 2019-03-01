Willie Dean Huskey, 79, of 100 Buckson Street, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

Husband of Mrs. Lizzie Tate Huskey, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Doc and Gertrude Lindsey Huskey Graham.

He was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. Willie was a graduate of Granard High School and a retired employee of Cherokee Finishing Company. He was the owner of the former Pettytown Grocery Store. Willie was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter.

In addition ot his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Mrs. Lillie Harris (Weldon), Jimmy Huskey, Hervin Huskey, and Charles Huskey.

He leaves to cherish precious memories: his devoted wife, Mrs. Lizzie Huskey, of the home; a daughter, Mrs. Sylvia Regina Byrd (John) of Simpsonville, SC; two sons, Dean Bradley Huskey and Hervin Duran Huskey, both of Gaffney; five grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, 2:00 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with The Reverend Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

He will be in state in the church Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

