Willie Jennings

Mrs. Willie Mae Smith Jennings, 94, of 1401 Catherine Simmons Ave., Charlotte, NC, passed away Thursday, September 3, in Charlotte.

Widow of Ed Jennings, she was born in Cherokee County, SC and was a daughter of the late Will and Hattie Tate Smith.

She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, James Smith, and a sister, Alberta Barber. She leaves to cherish loving memories: a daughter, Joyce Smith (Wallace); sons, Norman Smith (Daphne), Jerry Smith, Terry Smith (Deloris), and Steven Smith, all of Charlotte.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Loretta Adams English officiating.

