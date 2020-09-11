1/1
Willie Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Willie Mae Smith Jennings, 94, of 1401 Catherine Simmons Ave., Charlotte, NC, passed away Thursday, September 3, in Charlotte.

Widow of Ed Jennings, she was born in Cherokee County, SC and was a daughter of the late Will and Hattie Tate Smith.

She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, James Smith, and a sister, Alberta Barber. She leaves to cherish loving memories: a daughter, Joyce Smith (Wallace); sons, Norman Smith (Daphne), Jerry Smith, Terry Smith (Deloris), and Steven Smith, all of Charlotte.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Loretta Adams English officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved