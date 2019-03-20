Willie Norman Talley, 59, of 708 Pleasant School Road, passed away Monday, March 18, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

He was born in Union County and was a son of the late James "Kapo" Smith and Minnie Talley Smith.

Willie was preceded in death by siblings, Patricia Talley, Delores Smith, Mary Louise Talley, Cathy Durrah, Donald Talley and Larry Talley.

Surviving are: a daughter, Sheneka Davidson, of Gaffney; a brother, David Talley (Brenda), of Gaffney; sisters, Angela Shippy, of the home, and Annie Mae Littlejohn, of Shelby, NC.; two grandchildren, Dershawn Dawkins and Shaquisha Dawkins; six great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 2:00 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Minister Debra Littlejohn officiating.

The family is receiving friends in the home and in the home of David and Brenda Talley, 208 Drucilla Drive.

