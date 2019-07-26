|
Willie Roosevelt "Dog Leg" Tate, age 77, of 269 Beltline Road Apt 8-D Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at The Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Willie Tate and Stella Mae Littlejohn Tate. He was last employed with Boards of Public Works, Gaffney, SC. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his former wife, Gloria Sarratt Tate of Gaffney, SC; two daughters, Tabitha T. Fernanders (Sean) of Spartanburg, SC, Chastity T. Daniels (Willie) of Gaffney, SC; three sons, Kendrick Tate, Tony Studyvance, Mark Studyvance (Jacqueline) all of Gaffney, SC; three brothers, Robert Tate (Mary), Bennie Tate (Floree), Bobby Tate all of Gaffney, SC; two sisters, Martha Ann Tate, Shirley Wray (Sam) both of Gaffney, SC; two sistersin law, two brothers-in-laws, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28,2019 at The Limestone Baptist Church.
A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service.
The body will lie-in-state at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Chastity Tate, 142 Concord Heights, Gaffney.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 26, 2019