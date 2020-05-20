Home

Mrs. Wilma Jefferies Lindsay, 95, of Gaffney, passed away Thursday, May 14, in Brookview Healthcare Center.

Widow of Grady Lindsay, Sr., she was a daughter of the late Perry and Freelove Jefferies.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and a retired employee of Limestone College's Housekeeping Department.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by: her children, Sandra Manning, Alice Reid, Evelyn, Perry, Sr., Aaron, Sr., and Grady Lindsay, Jr.; siblings, Ida Jefferies, Carrie Byrd, Annie Lee Ellis, Almentha Jefferies, Elmer Sr., Ira, and Jones Jefferies; grandchildren, Corey Lindsay, Johnny Lee and Thomas Reid, Aaron Lindsay, Jr., Marie Lindsay, Catherine Smith, and Roger Linsay.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: a son, Jones Lindsay, of Gaffney; a sister, Elizabeth Jefferies; daughter in-law, Renee Lindsay; twelve grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 1 p.m., via Zoom.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 20, 2020
