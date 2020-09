Gaffney – Mother Winnie Louise Webb Kirby, age 80, of 613 Gardner Street, Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Service will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Services Chapel Inc. The burial will be at the Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.