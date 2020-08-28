Yates Wayne Allison, Sr., age 79, of Rome, GA, passed Wednesday August 26, 2020 at his residence.

Wayne was born on February 13, 1941 in Blacksburg, SC to the late Otis Allison and Eula Bachelor Allison. Wayne was of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. He retired from Galey Lord after 35 years where he was the Textile manager of the Weave department. After retirement, Wayne worked at Good Shepherd Funeral Home where served as the manager from 2008 – 2020. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Otis Jr, C.A., Leroy, Charles "Maddie," James, and Paul Alan Allison, Ola Catherine Martin, Doris Bright, and Betty Jean Childers, Eula Mae Rippy.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years: Marilyn Allison; children: Kim (Donnie) Harris, Carol (Rodney) Cooper, Scooter (Bethany) Allison, Julie (Tony) O'Neal, and Jennifer (Allan Orr) Strickland; grandchildren; Marc (Bridget) Harris, Matt (Kristina) Harris, and Bradlee Cooper; Jack and Hydee Allison; Cameron (Caitlin) O'Neal and Abigail O'Neal; Andrew, Ethan, and Eli Strickland; great grandchildren: Kasten Harris and Axson O'Neal; brothers: Ben (Barbara) Allison; sisters: Brenda Parker, and Kay Hardin; special brother in law: Rick White; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Tony O'Neal, Rev. Scooter Allison, Rev. Steve Skates, and Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday August 28, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral has charge of Mr. Wayne Allison's arrangements.