Yvonne Blanton

Yvonne Blanton Obituary

Blacksburg - Yvonne Hawkins Blanton, 73, of 253 Garden Lakes Drive, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home.

Born in Darlington, she was the widow of Claude Allen Blanton and the daughter of the late John Thomas and Mildred Bell Dixon Hawkins. She previously worked in the Wal-Mart Pharmacy and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blacksburg.

Surviving Mrs. Blanton are two brothers, Bert Thomas Hawkins and wife, Sherrie, of Nashville, TN, and Michael Hawkins and wife, Peggy, of Shelby.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Blanton was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Eric Collins, and a brother, Joel Timothy Hawkins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Blacksburg. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM. Interment will be at Clingman Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 121 W. Cherokee St, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blanton family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 26, 2019
