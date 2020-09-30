1/1
Yvonne Cobb
Mooresboro, NC - - Yvonne Bright Cobb, 79, of 2841 Mc- Craw Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Huey Smith Cobb and daughter of the late Otis Smith and Edith Bright and was raised in the home of her grandparents, Edward Bright and Rosa Mae Lynch Bright. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and retired as a CNA and activities director at Crawley Memorial Hospital. She loved her family, her dog "Bones", flowers, reading and was a member of Prospect Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC.

Surviving are a daughter, Tammi Wright of Forest City, NC; three grandchildren, Brent McGinnis, Josh McGinnis and Garrett Wright; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Jean Bright King and Rita Henderson Morris.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Elmore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Prospect Baptist Church, 2610 Prospect Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence, 2841 McCraw Road, Mooresboro, NC.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
September 28, 2020
RIP my sweet Aunt Yvonne . You are now in heaven with Uncle Huey. Tell Momma I said hey and I miss her everyday and love her.
Randy Harris
Family
