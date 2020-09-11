Zoar Watts

Zoar "Zo" Watts, 84, of Gaffney, passed away Thursday, September 3, in Spartanburg, SC.

Husband of Barbara Sarratt Watts, he was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina to John Henry Watts and Sadie Manning Watts.

He was a member of Concord Baptist Church and a retired truck driver.

Zoar loved driving trucks, watching westerns, drinking coffee, and being a practical joker to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Audrey Johnson, Nellie Littlejohn, Christine Thompson, and John Henry Watts, Jr.; a grandson, William O'Brian Smith; mother-in-law, Maggie Bell Sarratt.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his devoted wife, Barbara Watts, of the home; daughters, Charlene Watts of Gaffney, Chief Warrant Officer Wanda Watts, U.S. Coast Guard, San Francisco, CA, Dr. Bobbie Watts of Simpsonville, SC, and Kim Watts, of Gaffney; a son, 1st Class Gunner's Mate Zoar "Lee" Watts, Jr. (Ai) of the U.S. Navy, Japan; grandchildren, Vincetta Danielle Smith of Gaffney; Zara and Zowie Watts, of Japan; great-grandchildren, William "Zhy" Haney and Larenzo Evans, of Gaffney; sister-in-law, Fannie Valentine; brother-in-law, Leon Valentine; 8 nephews; 8 nieces; other relatives and friends. The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com