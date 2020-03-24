|
ADEN,
ESTELLE STEINBERG
Estelle Steinberg Aden of Gainesville, Florida passed away on March 21, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida. Estelle was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1925.
Estelle was a graduate of Brooklyn College Class of 1947. She earned her Masters in Theatre at Adelphi University, NY in 1970. She was Adjunct Professor of Speech and Drama at Hofstra University, NY until her retirement at age 78.
Estelle is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Santello of Gainesville, Florida and Amy Judith Patten of Providence, Rhode Island as well as her son-in-law, Nick Patten also of Providence Rhode Island. She was preceded in death by all of her (ten) siblings.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at B'nai Israel Cemetery, at the corner of University Ave. and Waldo Road with Rabbi Berl Goldman officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Alpha Psi Omega Estelle Aden Scholarship Fund established for her at Hofstra University.
