Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
BARNHILL,
MAUDINE HOWELL
Maudine Howell Barnhill, born December 25, 1936, in Vero Beach, Florida, passed away May 18, 2019, after a long illness. She was a resident of Levy County for most of her life and was a homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
Friends are welcome to attend the Graveside Service will be held for Mrs. Barnhill, Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Barnhill Family Cemetery, at 10 am.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
