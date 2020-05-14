ZELLIE DARRELL BIGGERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ZELLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIGGERS, SR.,
ZELLIE DARRELL
Age 61, son of the late Joseph & Christine Love-Biggers, Retired Maintenance Employee & US Army Veteran, peacefully left this earthly scene on May 10, 2020 during a brief stay at Haven Hospice/E. T. York Care Center (of Gainesville, FL).
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Friday, May 15, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Willie G. Mayberry officiating. Mr. Biggers will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Friday with the Processional during the Service.
Loving Memories will remain with his Children - Crystal Timara Biggers and Zellie Darrell Biggers Jr. of Gainesville, FL; 4 Grandchildren; Brothers - Johnnie Spann (& Hannelore) of Augusta, GA, Michael Biggers (& Gail) of Gainesville, FL and Joseph Biggers Jr. of Quincy, FL (Leo Spann - Deceased); Sisters - Lillie Harrington and Sharon McDonald of Gainesville, FL and Venus Biggers of Quincy, FL (Viola Spann - Deceased); Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
We are in hopes that you will follow the Order of the COVID-19 Mandates.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved