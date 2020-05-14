BIGGERS, SR.,
ZELLIE DARRELL
Age 61, son of the late Joseph & Christine Love-Biggers, Retired Maintenance Employee & US Army Veteran, peacefully left this earthly scene on May 10, 2020 during a brief stay at Haven Hospice/E. T. York Care Center (of Gainesville, FL).
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Friday, May 15, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Willie G. Mayberry officiating. Mr. Biggers will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Friday with the Processional during the Service.
Loving Memories will remain with his Children - Crystal Timara Biggers and Zellie Darrell Biggers Jr. of Gainesville, FL; 4 Grandchildren; Brothers - Johnnie Spann (& Hannelore) of Augusta, GA, Michael Biggers (& Gail) of Gainesville, FL and Joseph Biggers Jr. of Quincy, FL (Leo Spann - Deceased); Sisters - Lillie Harrington and Sharon McDonald of Gainesville, FL and Venus Biggers of Quincy, FL (Viola Spann - Deceased); Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
We are in hopes that you will follow the Order of the COVID-19 Mandates.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.